OSU RB still salty after loss to Clemson: "We were the better team"

Ohio State has had a tough time dealing with their 2019 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. They are still going through the five stages of grief and loss as they appear to be in such pain.

It has been a strange sight to watch Buckeye nation respond to the loss as if they were 30-point favorites losing to a no-name program.

Their head coach seems obsessed about the loss this offseason, the OSU media showed a lack of professionalism in the press box (several witnesses) during the game and a few of their players seem only to give excuses instead of showing true sportsmanship.

The latest player to downplay Clemson's achievements during the Fiesta Bowl is running back J.K Dobbins.

According to OSU beat writer Dan Hope, the star running back told the media at the NFL Combine Wednesday that "we definitely win that game" if he didn't get hurt during the Fiesta Bowl.

"I thought we were the better team. We just didn't execute like we should have."