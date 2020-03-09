No. 19 Tigers host two midweek games

The Tigers play their first five-game week of the season when they host Presbyterian College (Tuesday) and Winthrop (Wednesday). GAMES SETUP • Who – Presbyterian College (2-13) & Winthrop (11-3) vs. Clemson (12-3) • Best Ranking – PRE – NR; WIN – NR; CU – No. 19 Perfect Game • When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret (Tuesday), Mark Childress (Wednesday), Fred Cunningham (Tuesday), Richie Shaffer (Wednesday) • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion – Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2. SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE) • Overall Record – Clemson leads 64-23 (1906-2019) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 39-10 (1907-2019) SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP)

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 22-7 (1981-19)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 18-6 (1981-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU)

• Wednesday – TBA (WIN) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-2 home record, swept Boston College in three home games by a combined score of 23-14 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .363 on-base percentage, .369 slugging percentage and 22 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.91 ERA, .222 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .962.

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian College is led by 16th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose lost all three home games against Connecticut. They are hitting .193 and have an 8.24 ERA and a .936 fielding percentage.

• Kyle Merkle and Landon Shaw both have two home runs, while Kyle Benson has the team’s lone save.

WINTHROP OVERVIEW

• Winthrop is led by 10th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos.

• The Eagles won two of three games at George Mason last weekend. They are hitting .294 and have a 2.88 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Scout McFalls is hitting .389 with six steals, Spencer Yankle is batting .370 with a homer and 14 RBIs and Colten Rendon has four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10).

• Tiger Director of Player Development Ben Paulsen, who played at Clemson (2007-09) and later played in the majors, is the son of Tom Riginos.

• Adam Hackenberg, who has started all 15 games at catcher, is the only Tiger to start double-digit games at one position.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is tied for first place with Notre Dame in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 3-0 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for first place with Miami (Fla.) and Notre Dame.

GILBERT SHUTTING THE DOOR

• Freshman lefthander Geoffrey Gilbert has been one of the first pitchers Head Coach Monte Lee calls on out of the bullpen.

• He is 1-0 with an 0.75 ERA, a .167 opponents’ batting average and 13 strikeouts in 12.0 innings pitched over seven relief appearances.

• He is holding opponents to .059 with runners on base, 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and .077 with two outs.

• He has not allowed any of his six inherited baserunners to score.

• He pitched 5.0 combined innings without allowing a run in two relief outings against Boston College on March 6,8.

PROJECTED CLEMSON LINEUP

Pos. # Player B-T Cl. G-S Avg. HR RBI Notes

C 17 Adam Hackenberg R-R So. 15-15 .315 0 13 Has thrown out eight of 21 basestealers

1B 30 Davis Sharpe R-R So. 11-11 .306 2 5 Has a .457 on-base percentage

2B 6 Elijah Henderson R-R *So. 15-15 .327 0 11 Has a .449 on-base percentage & three steals

SS 15 James Parker R-R So. 11-11 .273 1 6 Has nine runs & two steals

3B 10 Bryar Hawkins R-R So. 13-11 .300 1 8 Is 11-for-27 (.407) in the last seven games

LF 35 Chad Fairey L-R So. 10-7 .130 1 2 Was 3-for-9 in the Boston College series

CF 16 Bo Majkowski L-R Jr. 12-8 .154 0 1 Was 3-for-9 in the Boston College series

RF 3 Dylan Brewer L-L Fr. 14-13 .250 1 3 Has a .434 on-base percentage & three steals

DH 1 Kier Meredith L-L *So. 15-15 .386 1 5 Has a .485 on-base percentage & three steals