Latest ESPN projections for Clemson Playoff chances, schedule

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN released its revised Football Power Index projections recently and Clemson is given a 92.7 percent chance to make the Playoff now.

The next three-highest picks are Alabama (76.5), Georgia (44.3) and LSU (40.8), followed by Oklahoma (32.3) and Texas (29). Clemson is given a nation-leading 44.9 percent shot at the title, with the Crimson Tide next (25.4).

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are atop the FBS in chances to go undefeated (53.9), with UCF next (22.6) and Alabama (14) after.

Clemson's ACC schedule has two new additions and the Tigers are pretty heavily favored in both, with a 97.9 percent win projection in hosting Miami on Oct. 10 and a 87.1 projection at Virginia Tech to close the year Dec. 5.

The closest projected matchup is still the trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 (84.9 win projection).

Clemson is picked with an over 90% chance at a win also versus: @Wake Forest (97.3), Virginia (98.8), @Georgia Tech (96.2), Syracuse (99.2), Boston College (98.3), @Florida State (92.2) and Pittsburgh (98.3).

Not on the ESPN slate yet, but The Citadel's athletic director said their game with Clemson on Sept. 19 "is definitely a go" now.

The Tigers are rated No. 1 in the Football Power Index, with season-delayed Ohio State No. 2, Alabama No. 3, season-delayed Wisconsin No. 4 and Georgia No. 5.