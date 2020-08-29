LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #150 'Bulldozer driven into reflection pool'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Over the years there have been a number of things that have ended up in the library reflection pool, but nothing like a bulldozer from the amphitheater restoration ended up there.

Clearly an act of vandalism, the rumor around campus was that the students who put it there had talked to the bulldozer operator the day before to learn how to operate the machine.

And while the prank was a comical sight to students going to class the following day, it did ring up an expensive bill for the university. The bulldozer started leaking diesel fuel into the pool, which was also part of the air conditioning systems. The AC systems had to be shut down in early October and the pool had to be drained and repaired. Ouch!

Never the less, the bulldozer was pulled out a couple of days later and chugged back to life.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.