WATCH: President Clements and Grace’s graduation celebration goes viral on the TODAY Show

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 43 minutes ago

Clemson University graduate “Amazing” Grace Clements, along with her mother, Beth, and her father, university president Jim Clements, joined the TODAY show on Monday to celebrate their viral graduation moment where Grace leapt into her father’s arms in a moment that's gone viral (13 million and counting) on social media.

“It was pure joy, total and complete happiness, to see this girl, our beautiful daughter, run across the stage and literally leap into my arms. It was magical," President Clements said.

"You missed me!" Grace responded.

"I did miss you, I missed you, but then when we fell, we helped each other up," Clements said. "And I wanted to turn her to the audience and let everyone see how beautiful and amazing she is. Then, I wanted to give her a big, huge hug to let her know how much I love her."

Check out their appearance on the show:

ICYMI: Here is their viral graduation moment:

