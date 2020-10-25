Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 25, 2020 12:46 PM
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 1 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 1 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Clemson on top, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State.

Clemson has now won each of its first six games of the season by 18 points or more for the first time in school history.

The Tigers have top-5 efficiencies on offense (5) and defense (4) but slipped to 78th on special teams.

Last week, Herbie had Texas A&M and BYU at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in his personal rankings.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Movement in AP top-5 after Big Ten returns
Movement in AP top-5 after Big Ten returns
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week