Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings, Clemson ranked No. 1

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Clemson on top, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State.

Clemson has now won each of its first six games of the season by 18 points or more for the first time in school history.

The Tigers have top-5 efficiencies on offense (5) and defense (4) but slipped to 78th on special teams.

Last week, Herbie had Texas A&M and BYU at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in his personal rankings.