Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings
ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Iowa State.
His top six is the same from last week, besides Florida being replaced by Iowa State. The Gators lost 37-34 to LSU in a wild game with a crazy ending, including a Gator player inexplicably throwing a shoe (penalty) in the final two minutes. Not sure I get the Iowa State love by Herbstreit as they have a 17-point loss to Louisiana-Lafayette and a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State. Next up for the Cyclones will be a matchup on Saturday with No. 11 Oklahoma to further build up their resume.
