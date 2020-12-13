Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 13, Sun 11:29
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 3 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 3 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Iowa State.

His top six is the same from last week, besides Florida being replaced by Iowa State.

The Gators lost 37-34 to LSU in a wild game with a crazy ending, including a Gator player inexplicably throwing a shoe (penalty) in the final two minutes.

Not sure I get the Iowa State love by Herbstreit as they have a 17-point loss to Louisiana-Lafayette and a 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State.

Next up for the Cyclones will be a matchup on Saturday with No. 11 Oklahoma to further build up their resume.

Auburn fires Guz Malzahn
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
