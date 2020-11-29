Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, and Cincinnati.

His top six is exactly the same as his rankings last week.

Ohio State is still No. 3 in Herbstreit's rankings despite not playing this weekend.

Clemson beat Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday afternoon and is currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, and No. 3 in the ESPN rankings.

The Tigers moved up one place in the SP+ rankings ($) to No. 2 (29), trailing Alabama (31.7) and ahead of Ohio State (27.5) and Notre Dame (23.7).