Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:31 PM
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 1 in his personal rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings after week six with Clemson on top, followed by Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and BYU.

"With the unpredictability and uncertainty of the CFB season my personal rankings will be very fluid from week to week," Herbstreit tweeted.

Last week, Herbie had Florida ranked No. 3 and Miami No. 6 but obviously they dropped off the top group after their losses on Saturday.

TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Three ACC teams mark top-5 of new AP Poll
