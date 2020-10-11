Kirk Herbstreit releases his top six rankings

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings after week six with Clemson on top, followed by Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and BYU.

"With the unpredictability and uncertainty of the CFB season my personal rankings will be very fluid from week to week," Herbstreit tweeted.

Last week, Herbie had Florida ranked No. 3 and Miami No. 6 but obviously they dropped off the top group after their losses on Saturday.

