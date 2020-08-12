Former Clemson QB reportedly will get workout with Cardinals
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 12, 2020 5:06 PM
Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is not yet with an NFL team as we draw closer to the 2020 regular season.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero is reporting that Bryant will get a workout this week with the Arizona Cardinals. The league lifted the ban on tryouts Tuesday, so this will undoubtedly give undrafted rookies like Bryant and others finally a shot to impress different teams.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray (starter), Brett Hundley, and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks currently on their roster.

Bryant threw for 2,215 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Missouri.

During his collegiate career at Clemson, he threw for 3338 yards with 16 touchdowns and ten interceptions to go with a 16-2 record as a starter.

