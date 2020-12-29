Former Clemson DB released by Lions
The Detriot Lions announced this week that they have released starting safety Jayron Kearse.

A playoff contender will likely pick him up for some depth in their secondary for the final push of the season.

Before a hip injury last week, Kearse had started the last seven games.

Kearse had 59 tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 11 games this season.

He signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Lions back in March after spending his first four years with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Vikings.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

