FS1's Cowherd calls Isaiah Simmons 'rare,' Zion Williamson-like athlete

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Fox Sports radio show host Colin Cowherd gave some free advice to the New York Giants this week. Don’t pass on the next Zion Williamson in sports, Isaiah Simmons. The Giants select at No. 4 overall in April's NFL Draft (23rd-25th) and a number of mock drafts have Simmons going to the Big Apple. Cowherd is convinced the former Clemson All-American is exactly what the Giants need. “There is a Zion quality to this kid. He ran a 4.39 40,” Cowherd said. “Forty-five wide receivers ran at the combine -- four were faster than Simmons, linebacker/pass rusher/safety...This kid ran faster than Saquon Barkley, OK? Draft him. The Giants defense is terrible. The offense was not great but yet with a rookie quarterback...This guy is a play-wrecker.” Cowherd addressed critiques of just where Simmons fits best position-wise at the next level. “I mean I know the New York Giants don't need my advice. (Simmons is) 6’4 240, a 4.39 40 and the people are saying, ‘Well, what do you do with him?,’” Cowherd said. “ I don't know, Clemson figured it out. That's a college coaching staff that figured it out. Well, what do you do with Zion? You give him the ball in transition -- he'll score. “Don't overthink the room. You get these rare athletes. Isaiah Simmons has some Zion in him. The knock on Zion was, ‘OK, he's a great athlete' but where he doesn't do this and he doesn't do this and I was reading some of the criticism of Isaiah Simmons from people I respect...I mean the weaknesses are -- there very few of them. One of them is (Simmons) will lose contain duties from time to time. So Pro Bowlers, the list of strengths is twice as long.”