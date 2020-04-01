ESPN analysts break down Isaiah Simmons as top-4 NFL draft pick

Brandon Rink

ESPN's SportsCenter special this week broke down the upcoming NFL draft and where Clemson's Isaiah Simmons might be selected. It appears at this point that the Butkus Award winner could very well go No. 4 overall to the New York Giants, however, there is some disagreement on if the Giants may pick an offensive lineman. ESPN's Louis Riddick says he has a feeling there will be a change in management by season's end if the Giants don't pick Simmons. "This guy fits everything they absolutely need on the defensive side," Riddick said. "They do not have pass rushers. They don't have linebackers who can run and cover like him. And they have no one in the secondary who can come close to matching his overall physical ability can be. He can play two-to-three positions in the secondary and all three linebacker positions and he can rush the passer if you needed him too -- although that's not really what his forte is. "He's bigger than Derwin James. He's faster than Derwin James...He's tailor-made for this football team and if they don't take him at (No.) 4 overall -- I'll fall out of my seat wherever we're televising this draft. I'll literally fall out of my seat."

ESPN's panel including Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Riddick and Dan Orlovsky break down Simmons' game and more below: