Clemson suspends all university events statewide
by - Friday, March 13, 2020 12:28 PM
The Coronavirus has become a pandemic

Clemson University announced today the suspension of all University events statewide through Sunday, March 29. Events scheduled for March 30 and beyond will continue to be evaluated, and any changes will be communicated as soon as decisions are made.

Additionally, the University encourages all scheduled in-person meetings and conferences to be held online if possible.

Previously, the University announced its decision to move all classes to online instruction for the week following spring break. Additionally, the athletics department, along with the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced the suspension of all athletics related activities until further notice.

