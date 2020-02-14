Clemson student starts petition to bring back balloons at football games

Believe it or not, balloons or lack thereof at football games is still a hot topic around Clemson's campus. The balloons were a gameday tradition at Clemson football games since the 1983 season. However, the balloons are no longer part of the "Most exciting 25 seconds in College Football" as environmental groups didn't like the idea of balloons being a danger to the environment, including the loggerhead turtles on the coastline of South Carolina. A sophomore Clemson student named Brice Rosa is all-in on those beautiful oranges balloons as he has started an online petition to bring them back to football games. "Unfortunately, after years of fighting to keep this tradition, the balloon tradition was ended by environmental activists," he said on the petition. "However, these activists ignored the fact that Central Spirit (who was in charge of the balloons) used environmentally friendly biodegradable balloons. Moving forward, the balloons that would be used if the tradition was brought back would be 100% biodegradable and would leave no environmental footprint. Also, to show how dedicated we are to leaving no environmental footprint, we will be organizing 14 trash clean up days in and around Clemson!" The petition currently has 1,683 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

