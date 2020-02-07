Clemson baseball announces 2020 broadcast schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tiger baseball announced that 32 regular-season home games are available via live video on television or ACC Network Extra in the 2020 season. The home games against Coastal Carolina (March 24) and William & Mary (Game 1 of doubleheader on May 2) are available on ACC Network, while the home game versus NC State on April 25 is available on Regional Sports Network. A total of 29 home games are available online on ACC Network Extra. Six regular-season road games are televised on ACC Network, games at Wake Forest (March 14), Notre Dame (March 21), Louisville (April 10,11) and Miami (Fla.) (May 9,10). Thirteen of the other 16 games away from home are available online on various websites, meaning 51 of the 56 regular-season games are on some form of live video in 2020. All game video assignments are subject to change. For a complete and up-to-date listing of video assignments, see below. Clemson Tigers Network (CTN) announced that it is broadcasting all regular-season Clemson baseball games in 2020. The network also carries all postseason contests. Live audio for all Tiger baseball games is available at ClemsonTigers.com.

All radio broadcasts begin 30 minutes prior to the start of each contest and have comments and strategies from Head Coach Monte Lee. The games are subject to be available solely online at ClemsonTigers.com based on schedule conflicts with Clemson basketball games.