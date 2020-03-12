|
ACC suspends all athletic-related activities
|Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:13 PM- -
The ACC released the following statement on Thursday afternoon on future ACC athletic-related activities as they try to help with the global pandemic of the coronavirus.
“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice." ACC commissioner John Swofford had the following comments to add. “This is unchartered territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”
“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice."
ACC commissioner John Swofford had the following comments to add.
“This is unchartered territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”