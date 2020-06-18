2020 ACC Football Kickoff to be conducted virtually
Thursday, June 18, 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct its annual ACC Football Kickoff virtually July 21-23, 2020. The event will include live coverage available on ACC Network with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes.

ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”

Consistent with previous years, the 2020 ACC Football Kickoff will feature interviews with Commissioner Swofford, all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each institution.

Additional details, including the overall event schedule, will be announced closer to the event start date.

