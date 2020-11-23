Tigers in hunt for 5-star safety rated at top of his class

Many of the nation’s top players in the 2022 class are starting to name their top schools, and Clemson is popping up on many of those lists. One of the top players in the ’22 class recently released a top-15, and the Tigers are firmly in the hunt for another 5-star prospect.

Keon Sabb is ranked as a 5-star prospect by 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 1 player in New Jersey. Sabb is a top-10 player in the country, roaming the secondary at an impressive 6-3, 195-pounds. Sabb’s athleticism and football IQ have put him on the radar of all the top programs in the nation and made him a priority target in Clemson’s ’22 class.

Sabb has been recruited by safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Both coaches are pitching the idea of Sabb playing safety for the Tigers, and both have compared Sabb to a recent first-round pick.

“They’re definitely great guys. They are just talking about how they can utilize me, building relationships, and things of that nature,” Sabb told TigerNet. “They were comparing me to an Isaiah Simmons type of player, but more of a safety. He was more of a linebacker, so more like the safety version. They are definitely a great fit, I have a really good relationship with coach Conn and coach Venables.”

Sabb has reeled in over 30 offers in his recruitment, and his recent release of a top-15 included the schools he plans to concentrate on moving forward. Sabb’s top-15 includes Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and South Carolina. What went in to releasing the top-15, and what’s next in his recruitment?

“I talk to Penn State a lot, Clemson, Michigan, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and a number of others,” Sabb said of the schools he hears from frequently. “It was kind of getting hectic, with some schools that I really wasn’t interested in that was talking to me a lot. I was trying to just cut down, and me and my dad are trying to cut it down now and figure out which schools fit me as a scheme and my playing style.”

When on-campus recruiting resumes, Sabb said he plans on making a trip to see the Clemson campus again, after seeing the campus previously in the 7th grade during a 7-on-7 football tournament. What does Sabb like about Clemson up to this point? And what other schools is Sabb planning on visiting?

“There’s a family atmosphere there,” Sabb said of Clemson. “A lot of great people there, and it’s a great program. I’m definitely going to try to make it down to Ohio State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Penn State, and a number of other schools I’m looking forward to going to.”

Venables and Conn have both let Sabb know that he is a priority in the ’22 class for the Tiger secondary. What is Sabb looking for in a school as his recruitment continues?

“It just has to be a family atmosphere,” Sabb said. “I want to go to a school that, I don’t want to say that needs me, but where I’m a top priority. I don’t want to go to a school just because of the name, I want to go there and I’m actually a priority for them.”

Sabb has had the opportunity to take virtual visits at Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Sabb’s virtual visit with Clemson came before the Boston College game, and Sabb came away impressed with what he saw from the Clemson virtual tour.

“They showed me the stadium and some places around campus, and I watched all the players walk in before the game,” he said. “It was crazy. It wasn’t like it would normally be, but it was definitely a sight to see. I’m definitely planning on visiting Clemson.”

Sabb said that he will most likely trim his list down to a top-3 and announce a commitment after that, but he has no exact time in mind as to when a top-3 or commitment could come. What will Sabb bring to a school when he does make his college decision?

“I’m not really into the rankings, so when the rankings come out I didn’t even know where I was ranked at. I feel like I’m really humble, and all the hype that comes with being a top-ranked player I don’t let go to my head. I feel like I’m a really level-headed guy. I understand the game on a different level. My preparation for the game is ridiculous. I do a lot of film study, so when I’m out on the field I can just fly around. I feel like I cover a lot of ground and I’m a really athletic guy.”