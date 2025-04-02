|
Shawn Poppie's Tigers add ACC guard Rusne Augustinaite from transfer portal
2 hours ago- -
It has been a successful week for Shawn Poppie's program.
Recently, he added another four-star pledge to his 2026 class, and now, he snags a solid addition through the transfer portal. Rusne Augustinaite, who started 17 games for Georgia Tech last season, will transfer to Clemson, adding some tournament experience to the roster. She averaged 5.2 points per game for the Yellow Jackets, appearing in all 32 games.
BREAKING: Georgia Tech transfer Rusne Augustinaite has committed to Clemson, sources told @On3sports.— Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 2, 2025
The 6-0 sophomore averaged 5.2 ppg last season.
TRACKER: https://t.co/StsxDxjlYl pic.twitter.com/RRRHb9TuL9
Tags: Clemson WomensBasketball