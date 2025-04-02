WBB sports_basketball
Rusne Augustinaite, who started 17 games for Georgia Tech last season, will transfer to Clemson, adding some tournament experience to the roster.
Rusne Augustinaite, who started 17 games for Georgia Tech last season, will transfer to Clemson, adding some tournament experience to the roster.

Shawn Poppie's Tigers add ACC guard Rusne Augustinaite from transfer portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

It has been a successful week for Shawn Poppie's program.

Recently, he added another four-star pledge to his 2026 class, and now, he snags a solid addition through the transfer portal.

Rusne Augustinaite, who started 17 games for Georgia Tech last season, will transfer to Clemson, adding some tournament experience to the roster.

She averaged 5.2 points per game for the Yellow Jackets, appearing in all 32 games.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Four-star NC LB says Clemson's culture stands out
Four-star NC LB says Clemson's culture stands out
Former Clemson starter staying in the ACC
Former Clemson starter staying in the ACC
Dabo Swinney identifies one position he's watching going into spring game
Dabo Swinney identifies one position he's watching going into spring game
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the WomensBasketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts