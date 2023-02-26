Clemson upsets No. 23 FSU on Senior Day

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (16-14, 7-11 ACC) beat the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles (23-8, 12-6 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, 74-61. This is Clemson’s first time beating two top-25 teams in one season since 2001-2002. Seniors Brie Perpignan and Hannah Hank combined for 19 of Clemson’s 74 points and nine of its 36 rebounds.

Eight different Tigers scored for Clemson with four hitting double digits. Amari Robinson led all scorers with 20 points followed by Perpignan and Ruby Whitehorn, with 14 and 13 respectively. Clemson shot 45% from behind the arc and 46% from the field.

The Tigers came out hot as Robinson hit back-to-back shots in the opening minutes of the first quarter. In the final seconds of the quarter, Perpignan and Hank hit a pair of three-point shots accompanied by another two-point shot from Whitehorn to give Clemson a 18-15 lead.

After a competitive opening minutes of the second quarter, a 5-0 run by Robinson and Kionna Gaines helped bring momentum for the rest of the half. Clemson rounded out the quarter on a 7-2 run to end the half with a 38-30 lead over Florida State.

Over the first four minutes of the second half, Clemson went on a 8-2 run to push the lead to 13. The Tigers defense shined during the third quarter with nine defensive rebounds and 12 points in the paint.

After a late second half surge, the Seminoles came within two of the Tigers. Thanks to the efforts of Daisha Bradford, Whitehorn, and MaKayla Elmore, Clemson secured its victory after a 14-3 run over the game's final five minutes.

Up Next, the Tigers travel to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament.