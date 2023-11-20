Clemson makes history in blowout win over Longwood

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball celebrated a game for the record books on Sunday afternoon, tying the school record for threes and achieving the highest-scoring quarter in history in the first quarter in their 102-61 win against Longwood (1-4). The Tigers (4-1) also hit the 100-point milestone for the first time since December 6, 2009. Clemson scored 33 points in the first quarter, jumping out to a 24-point advantage, as Clemson hit 14 of its 20 field goal attempts. The Tigers’ 14 three-pointers tied the school record for makes, set last season against Wofford on Nov. 10, 2022. Four different Tigers hit three or more three-pointers in the game, including Madi Ott (4), Dayshanette Harris (3), Mackenzie Kramer (3) and Nya Valentine(3). Harris led all scorers with 20 points, leading six Tigers in double figures. Grad student Amari Robinson achieved her career high with eight assists, the final coming in the fourth quarter. Robinson, Ott and Ruby Whitehorn each added 12 points. Clemson put up a program-high 33 points to Longwood’s nine to start the game off strong in the first quarter. The Tigers shot an impressive 70 percent from the field and 3-of-6 from three. Clemson’s bench also greatly contributed to this milestone, putting up 17 of the 33 points. To round out the quarter, Valentine banked in a three, made a layup in the paint, and drilled another three as the clock wound down. Clemson grabbed a double-digit lead in the first five minutes, and would lead by as many as 46 in the game on Ott’s final three, which tied the school mark. This win was a true team effort, as ten Tigers contributed to Clemson’s 58-18 lead going into the half. Harris shot perfectly in the third quarter, going 3-3 from the field and 2-2 from three. Clemson capitalized on every opportunity that came their way, scoring 19 points off of the Lancers’ 21 turnovers, and outrebounded the Lancers 45-27. Up Next – Clemson will travel down to Houston next weekend for the Van Chancellor Classic, where they will face Mississippi State on Friday at 7 p.m., and Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers smashed the Lancers 102-63! 💪



