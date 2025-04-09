No. 21 Tigers down Eagles

Cintron’s 10 strikeouts tied her season-high set earlier this year against Elon. The freshman allowed only two hits and one walk in her six innings of work and contributed to 14 of Clemson’s 21 outs via either strikeout or groundout. She had a perfect game going through the first two innings but gave up the lone walk of her outing to open the third inning. She kept the no-hitter through the first five innings, but two singles in the sixth ended the no-hitter and the shutout. She finished her second complete-game outing with a three-up, three-down seven inning to improve to 7-2 on the year.

Clemson opened the scoring in the first after loading the bases with a single and two walks. Senior Aby Vieira groundout but picked up the RBI as Alex Brown came home on the play to make it 1-0 in Clemson’s favor. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second after Kylee Johnson singled and took second on a throwing error. Jamison Brockenbrough joined her off a walk, and both successfully completed the double steal to move into scoring position. Brown brought home Johnson on a groundout to make it 2-0 after two.

Another highlight that came in the second inning was senior Maddie Moore stealing second base after drawing a walk. This marked her 46th career stolen base which tied the program record with former Clemson Tiger McKenzie Clark (2021-24).

Neither side struck again until the sixth inning. Winthrop capitalized on its first hits of the game to score one, but the Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Moore and Julia Knowler led off the inning with back-to-back hits as Moore singled into center, and Knowler notched an RBI double into left field to score Moore. This was Knowler’s 14th double of the season, a team-high, and moved her into sole possession of third-most doubles in a single season by a Tiger. She trails only Valerie Cagle (15 – 2023) and Caroline Jacobsen (15 – 2023). The sophomore also brought her RBI count to 51 on the year, which tied for second-most in a single season by a player with Alia Logoleo (51 – 2023) and trails only Cagle (57 – 2023) for the program lead.

Sophomore Kennedy Ariail, who replaced Knowler at second, rounded out the scoring for Clemson in the sixth after she crossed the plate on a fielding error that had Vieira reaching safely.

In total, Clemson finished with eight hits, with Brown and Johnson contributing two each. Moore, Knowler, Brockenbrough and Taylor Pipkins rounded out the Tigers with hits.

Up Next

The Tigers hit the road for a three-game road stretch when they travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on NC State in an ACC series. Action is slated to begin on Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

