Maddie Moore, Macey Cintron collect All-American honors
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

High honors are coinciding with Clemson's deep run into the postseason.

Softball America recognized Maddie Moore and Macey Cintron with honors for their accomplishments throughout the season.

Moore received Softball America second-team All-American honors, with Cintron taking home freshman All-American honors.

Moore has currently recorded 75 hits, 66 RBIs, 57 runs, and 16 home runs. Cintron has posted an 8-2 W-L record with a 2.07 ERA in 22 appearances and 61.0 innings pitched in the circle.

She has also recorded 46 hits, 25 runs, and five home runs.

The pair looks to lead the Tigers past the Longhorns in the super regional starting on Thursday at 9:00 p.m on ESPN2.

