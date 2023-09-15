Tigers knock off No. 8 Blue Devils

Clemson knocked off undefeated No. 8 Duke inside Historic Riggs Field in a huge statement win for the Tigers, 2-0. Clemson (4-2-1) came off a massive win against USF and carried their momentum to a packed home stadium. Meanwhile, Duke (4-1-1) brought their unbeaten record in, searching to keep the streak going but failing to do so. The first 10 minutes of the match were a possession-filled battle between the two strong sides. The Blue Devils and Tigers filled the midfield with beautiful passes but couldn’t string together anything to create a chance. The first half spotlight goes to Shawn Smart, who made his impact immediately. Between the 11th and 20th minute, Smart made three dazzling runs into the box. The first two opportunities were cleared and saved, but the third time was the charm. Smart’s cross into the box was deflected by a Duke player and into the net. Clemson took the lead 1-0 in the first half. Elton Chifamba had two brilliant chances but couldn’t capitalize. Alex Meinhard played two exquisite balls into the box, but both opportunities were saved and sliced wide. Unlucky, but the opportunities were arriving for the Tigers. Duke had opportunities whipped into the box from a free kick. Jai Bean sliced a shot that rolled and got the grasp of the Clemson crowd, but it went just past the post. Clemson and Duke ended the half 1-0. The second half began much quicker, with Nathan Richmond receiving an over-the-top ball that set his sights on goal, but a sliding Duke player blocked a half-volley shot. Three minutes later, Ousmane Sylla made an excellent move to dust a Duke defender, but his shot from the top of the box was an easy save for Julian Eyestone. In the 58th minute, Clemson’s early goal hopes were almost ripped to shreds as Kenan Hot rifled a shot from the top of the box off the crossbar, and the rebound header by Forster Ajago went straight into the arms of Joseph Andema. Smart’s brilliance continued. In the 62nd minute, Smart snuck by two defenders and received an ovation for earning a corner, and in the 71st minute made a brilliant run from the 18-yard box of Clemson, past three Duke defenders, and led a counterattack for Clemson. In the 74th minute, Jackson Wrobel sent in a low-driven corner which found the head of Tyler Trimnal. Trimnal placed it past Julian Eyestone and doubled Clemson’s lead, making it 2-0. In the 86th minute, Duke’s final gasp at an opportunity occurred. Forster Ajago laced a powerful shot at net, which was saved by Andema. Clemson’s supporters were euphoric as they knew the final moments were ticking. Clemson coach Mike Noonan after the game stated the importance of the team’s mindset after some unfortunate results earlier this season “We never look back. We always look forward,” Noonan said. “Tuesday, we play Gardner-Webb, that’s our focus.” Magical ✨



FIrst goal for Tyler!



