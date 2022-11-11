Tigers fall to Vanderbilt in NCAA Tournament first round

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-5-5, 4-3-3 ACC) fell to Vanderbilt (12-4-4, 5-3-SEC) 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field despite outshooting the Commodores, 9-7, and having multiple opportunities late in the match.

In the first half, the Tigers and Commodores battled all 45 minutes, going back and forth in possession, with both teams defending well. Clemson recorded two shots including one shot on goal. Vanderbilt registered three shots with two of them being on goal. Clemson keeper Halle Mackiewicz picked up a pair of athletic saves to keep the game scoreless going into the second half.

In the second half, Vanderbilt broke the stalemate in the 61st minute. On a corner kick from Abi Brighton, Peyton Cutshall used a perfectly placed header to give the Commodores the 1-0 lead. In the final 45, Clemson shot the ball seven times, six on goal, to bring the total shots on goal for the Tigers to seven on the night. Vanderbilt took four more shots, one on goal.

The Tigers conclude their season with an 8-5-5 overall record and 4-3-3 mark in ACC play. This season resulted in the program’s ninth-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the ninth-straight season of registering at least eight wins.