No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 5 West Virginia in College Cup

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9 seed Clemson men’s soccer program is set to continue its 2023 NCAA Tournament journey on Friday evening, taking on No. 5 West Virginia in the first College Cup semifinal at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. The Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after capturing their fifth ACC Tournament Championship on Nov. 12. Clemson went on to defeat Charlotte, 3-0, in the second round and upset No. 8 New Hampshire, 1-0, on the road in the Sweet 16 on Sunday to advance to its 17th Elite 8 appearance in program history. Last Saturday, the Tigers downed Stanford, 2-0, at Historic Riggs Field to earn the program's 10th College Cup appearance. West Virginia earned its first-ever trip to the College Cup after downing Loyola Marymount on, 3-1, on Saturday. The Mountaineers are coming off their second quarterfinal appearance in three years, but have advanced out of the Elite 8 for the first time. Clemson owns a 2-0 record all-time against the Mountaineers. This will be the first time the two teams have met since 1974 and first time they have met in the postseason.