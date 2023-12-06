|
No. 9 Clemson takes on No. 5 West Virginia in College Cup
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 9 seed Clemson men’s soccer program is set to continue its 2023 NCAA Tournament journey on Friday evening, taking on No. 5 West Virginia in the first College Cup semifinal at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.
The Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after capturing their fifth ACC Tournament Championship on Nov. 12. Clemson went on to defeat Charlotte, 3-0, in the second round and upset No. 8 New Hampshire, 1-0, on the road in the Sweet 16 on Sunday to advance to its 17th Elite 8 appearance in program history. Last Saturday, the Tigers downed Stanford, 2-0, at Historic Riggs Field to earn the program's 10th College Cup appearance. West Virginia earned its first-ever trip to the College Cup after downing Loyola Marymount on, 3-1, on Saturday. The Mountaineers are coming off their second quarterfinal appearance in three years, but have advanced out of the Elite 8 for the first time. Clemson owns a 2-0 record all-time against the Mountaineers. This will be the first time the two teams have met since 1974 and first time they have met in the postseason.
The Tigers earned a first-round bye with a national seed after capturing their fifth ACC Tournament Championship on Nov. 12. Clemson went on to defeat Charlotte, 3-0, in the second round and upset No. 8 New Hampshire, 1-0, on the road in the Sweet 16 on Sunday to advance to its 17th Elite 8 appearance in program history. Last Saturday, the Tigers downed Stanford, 2-0, at Historic Riggs Field to earn the program's 10th College Cup appearance.
West Virginia earned its first-ever trip to the College Cup after downing Loyola Marymount on, 3-1, on Saturday. The Mountaineers are coming off their second quarterfinal appearance in three years, but have advanced out of the Elite 8 for the first time.
Clemson owns a 2-0 record all-time against the Mountaineers. This will be the first time the two teams have met since 1974 and first time they have met in the postseason.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now