No. 9 Tigers, Seahawks play to draw at Riggs Field

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

CLEMSON – No. 9-ranked Clemson men’s soccer played to a draw with UNC Wilmington on Monday evening, 1-1. The Tigers (0-1-1) struck early again into the match at Historic Riggs Field. Likewise, with the UCF home opener on Thursday, Clemson found themselves with an early opportunity in the first minute, but Nathan Richmond dragged his shot wide. Clemson dominated possession throughout the game, putting pressure on the UNC Wilmington defense. In the 14th minute, a deflected shot fell into the feet of Shawn Smart, who assisted a Mohamed Seye finish into the top right corner from close to make it 1-0 Clemson. UNC Wilmington (1-0-1) found their first opportunities around the 30th minute. Pep Casas took two shots, one blocked from outside the box and the second comfortably caught by Clemson keeper Joseph Andema from the near post. The first half ended with Clemson dominating the shot total. The Tigers kept the ball within the Seahawks half, a significant reason Clemson had nine shots compared to UNC Wilmington’s two. The second half started with a slow pace, but five minutes in, Seye, through on goal, put a defender on the ground but sliced a shot wide against the keeper. A beautiful through ball placed to Ethan Newsome a minute later left Joseph Andema one-on-one. Newsome buried a curler into the top right corner, making the game 1-1. Clemson’s pressure on goal was threatening; in the 64th minute, Gael Gilbert rifled a shot off the crossbar and down onto the line. An enormous appeal was made by the Clemson players and fans for a goal. The refs went to VAR and determined that the ball did not cross the line, and the game stayed tied at one. The gas stayed on full throttle for Clemson’s attack. In the 70th minute, Ousmane Sylla curled a ball into the side netting. In the 73rd minute, Nathan Richmond laced a shot at UNCW keeper Jacob Randolph, pushed atop the bar. Andema made a crucial save for The Tigers in the 83rd minute, stopping a close shot from Omar Aboutaleb. In the match's final minutes, The Tigers racked up many shots but couldn’t find the back of the net. Clemson outshot The Seahawks 23-4. “He wasn’t called on many times, but in a game like this, you have to be ready to respond, and he did just that,” Clemson head coach Mike Noonan said. Clemson takes on rival South Carolina in their next match at Historic Riggs Field Friday (7 p.m. start). The Tigers look to earn their first win of the season. Tigers strike early ⚡️



14' | Smart ➡️ Seye #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/vTerlEFSW2 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 29, 2023 What. A. Save. 💪#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/LYZs8pDcwl — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 29, 2023 Another one 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Xlf0Bslr7U — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 29, 2023 It’s electric at Riggs ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uBCr9WBGnv — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) August 29, 2023

