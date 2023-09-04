No. 11 Clemson defeats Western Carolina

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind five goals from four Tigers and another shutout from goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz, the No. 11 Clemson Tigers took down Western Carolina, 5-0, at Historic Riggs Field on Sunday evening. Makenna Morris, Maria Manousos, Megan Bornkamp and Samantha Meredith all scored at least one goal, as Mackiewicz earned her fifth clean sheet of the season. Jenna Tobia also came away with three assists for the Tigers. “All we are looking for in each and every game is, ‘are we continuing to get better? Are we making strides in different areas?’ And I think we took a good step forward this weekend,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. “The season is getting ramped up soon, ACC play is approaching so where we are now at this point, I’m pleased with the team. We are going to have to continue to do all the things we are doing well when we face our next opponent next week.” Morris, a senior, started the action early for the Tigers as scored off a header in the sixth minute of the first half. Tobia, who garnered the assist, passed it over to Morris who was able to head it in high over the Western Carolina keeper in the left side of the net. Morris’ header was not her only goal of the night as the defender launched another goal past the keeper in the 72nd minute of the second half off another assist from Tobia. Manousos, who scored her first goal of the 2023 campaign, ended the first half of the match with an impressive shot off her left foot, which flew past the keeper. Sophomore forward Emma Wennar and Sydney Minarik were credited with the assist. Bornkamp tabbed her second goal of the 2023 campaign to put the Tigers up 3-0 just 43 seconds into the second half. After Western Carolina kicked off to start the half, Clemson quickly gained control and marched down the field. After swinging the ball from a left attack to the right side of the field, Tobia sent a cross field pass just outside the six-yard box that Bornkamp got her head on and sent into the lower left corner. “I’m trying to help the team in any way I can and I think my role on the field has helped us a lot with getting in on transition and with my speed, I think it’s helped us put it in the back of the net,” Tobia said. Clemson didn’t slow down, adding another insurance goal with just under 15 minutes remaining in the match. Clemson was awarded a corner kick that Dani Davis put into play. The ball was quickly sent back out to her in the lower right corner of the field by a Catamount defender. With pressure on, Davis sent a cross pass that Meredith got her head on through traffic to send to the lower right corner for the fifth and final goal of the match. In goal for the Tigers in all 90 minutes was Mackiewicz who has now earned five clean sheets. By the end of the match, the star goalkeeper recorded three saves against the Catamounts to post her 15th-career shutout, which ties with Sandy Maclver (2016-18) for fourth-most by a Tiger. Up next, the Tigers will host No. 8 Arkansas at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday, September 7th as Clemson will look to secure their third win in a row at home. Kick-off is slaked for 6 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACCNX. PERFECT PRECISION @samimeredith 🔥🔥



