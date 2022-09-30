NC State rallies to top Tiger women's soccer at Riggs

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s soccer team (5-4-2) fell to NC State (7-3-3) 2-1 on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field.

The first half saw a competitive game, with each team scoring once and both sides playing strong defensively. Caroline Conti got the Tigers off to a quick start in the ninth minute when she launched the first goal of the match over the leaping NC State keeper, Maria Echezaretta, off an assist from Renee Lyles. The goal was Caroline’s fourth of the season and her 11th point overall. NC State would tie the game at one apiece in the 37th minute when Leyah Hall-Robinson scored off a corner kick with assists coming from Annika Wohner and Jaiden Thomas.

With just six seconds remaining in the first half of play, Halle Mackiewicz secured a fantastic one-on-one save in the bottom left corner of the goal to send the game to halftime with the score tied at one. The first half saw the Tigers record one goal on 13 shots and four shots on goal. NC State scored their single goal in the half on six shots including three shots on goal.

The Tigers and Wolfpack battled in the first 25 minutes of the first half, but NC State would take the lead in the second half when Jameese Joseph scored in the 73rd minute of play. The second half saw Clemson take 10 shots and three shots on goal. NC State scored their second goal on five shots with four shots on goal. Overall, Clemson shot the ball 23 times while NC State recorded 11 shots.

It was an aggressive game from both sides, as Clemson earned two yellow cards and NC State received one of their own.

The Tigers will head to Louisville, Ky. next Thursday night to take on the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACCNX.