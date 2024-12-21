Four Tigers taken in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson men’s soccer added to its MLS SuperDraft history on Friday, with four Clemson United members, Joran Gerbet, Titus Sandy Jr., Shawn Smart, and Arthur Duquenne being selected during the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday afternoon. This year’s draft marks the 12th-straight SuperDraft in which Clemson has had at least one player drafted, and the sixth-consecutive year that saw at least three Tigers drafted to the MLS. Clemson is the only program to have at least three selections in each of the last six seasons. During Head Coach Mike Noonan’s 15 years at the helm of the Clemson United program, the Tigers have had 33 players selected during the annual MLS SuperDraft, with 22 of those players being drafted in the last six seasons. Midfielder Gerbet was the first Tiger off the board, chosen by Orlando City SC with the 27th overall pick in the first round. The Valence, France, native and 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year after finishing second on the team in points (22), with seven goals and eight assists. He was named to the ACC All-Tournament team after leading the Tigers’ to their fifth ACC title game appearance in six seasons. He was named First Team All-ACC and the No. 6 player on the TopDrawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 list. He was also named ACC Offensive Player of the Week on October 7 after scoring two goals in Clemson’s upset win over then-No. 4 North Carolina. In the last week, Gerbet has also been named First Team All-South Region and First Team All-America by United Soccer Coaches. Sandy was the second Tiger taken by Orlando as the 16th pick in the second round (46 overall). The graduate student started 21 of 22 games for the Tigers this season, with four assists on the year. He anchored a back line that helped Clemson finish fourth nationally in goal differential. Former Tiger Smart was picked up by Colorado with the eighth pick in the third round (68 overall). After leaving Clemson following the 2023 season, Smart has spent the last year in the USL playing for the Las Vegas Lights. Smart was eligible for the 2025 draft thanks to the MLS SuperDraft eligibility requirements that state “any former college player who departed college with remaining eligibility since the conclusion of the college season approximately one year prior to the MLS SuperDraft in order to compete as a professional in a league domestically is eligible to be drafted.” Duquenne was the final Tiger to be selected on Friday, being chosen as the 13th pick in the third round (73 overall) by CF Montréal. The sophomore from Amiens, France finished the year with one goal and four assists. In his two-year career, Duquenne has three goals and nine assists, including three assists in an ACC Tournament game last season.