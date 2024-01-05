Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner

Saint Louis, Mo. – The most prestigious honor in college soccer will once again reside in Clemson, S.C., as Ousmane Sylla was named the recipient of the MAC Hermann Trophy earlier this evening. Sylla is now the fourth Clemson player to win the award, joining Bruce Murray (1987), Wojtek Krakowiak (1998), and Robbie Robinson (2019). A native of Dakar, Senegal, Sylla led the Tigers in goals, assists and points on the season. He was also named the MVP for both the ACC Tournament and the College Cup, as well as first team All-ACC, first team All-Atlantic Region and first team All-America. Sylla finished the year ranked 14th nationally in total goals (13), eighth in total assists (10), and fifth in total points (36). He also finished 10th nationally in game-winning goals (5). He led the Tigers to their second NCAA Championship in three seasons, scoring a goal on Monday night against Notre Dame to put the Tigers up 2-0 at the time. With tonight’s honor, Sylla has become the 21st ACC player to win the award. In December, Sylla was drafted in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft by the Houston Dynamo. The two other finalists for the award were Charlie Sharp (Western Michigan) and Garrison Tubbs (Wake Forest). Congratulations to Ousmane Sulla from @ClemsonMSoccer! He is the 2023 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy winner! pic.twitter.com/oLqzCXWYu0 — MAC Hermann Trophy (@HermannTrophy) January 6, 2024 The moment!



Ousmane Sylla solidified himself as a Clemson and College soccer legend tonight.



Amazing way to cap off his career as a Tiger. #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/q3cny51Yh2 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) January 6, 2024