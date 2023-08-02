|
Clemson United ranked No. 9 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, SC – Clemson United was voted the No. 9 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
Clemson is one of six ACC teams ranked in the pre-season top-25. Syracuse earned the No. 1 spot, while Duke and Pitt join Clemson and Syracuse in the top 10 at No. 4 and 5, respectively. Virginia and Wake Forest round out the conference’s representation at No. 15 and 18, respectively. The Tigers return All-ACC players Ousmane Sylla and Mohamed Seye, as well as All-ACC Freshman Team selection Joseph Andema. Noonan’s 14th season at the helm will begin on August 24 at Historic Riggs Field against UCF.
