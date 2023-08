Clemson United ranked No. 9 in Preseason Poll

Clemson is one of six ACC teams ranked in the pre-season top-25. Syracuse earned the No. 1 spot, while Duke and Pitt join Clemson and Syracuse in the top 10 at No. 4 and 5, respectively. Virginia and Wake Forest round out the conference’s representation at No. 15 and 18, respectively.

The Tigers return All-ACC players Ousmane Sylla and Mohamed Seye, as well as All-ACC Freshman Team selection Joseph Andema.

Noonan’s 14th season at the helm will begin on August 24 at Historic Riggs Field against UCF.