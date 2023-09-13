Clemson earns comeback win over USF

CLEMSON SOCCER

Tampa, Fla. – Isaiah Easley corralled a ball from Gael Gibert and fired the game winner off the left post and into the net in the 79’ and Clemson United rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to down USF, 3-2, on Tuesday evening. The win moves the Tigers to 2-2-1 on the year, while the loss drops the Bulls to 1-3-0.

Clemson took eight shots to USF’s six, including seven on goal. Joseph Andema added another save to his season total and the Tigers were awarded seven corner kicks on the night.

In the 67’, Joran Gerbet flicked a free kick from Ousmane Sylla past a diving keeper for the equalizing header goal and his second goal of the season. Just three and a half minutes later, Brandon Parrish put the Tigers ahead on a beautiful free kick that sailed over the defenders’ heads and into the top corner of the net.

USF evened the score in the 79’, but Easley netted his first goal of the year in the 82’ to put the Tigers ahead again. After a scramble for the ball, Gibert sent the cross to Easley who was able to corral it and bank the game-winner in off the left post for the first game-winning-goal of his career.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, hosting the eighth-ranked Duke Blue Devils at 7:30 p.m. at Historic Riggs Field.

