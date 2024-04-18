Clemson lacrosse takes OT regular season finale win at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, PA – Freshman Natalie Shurtleff scored the game tying and game winning goal in overtime to give the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 3-6 ACC) the 12-11 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-12, 0-9 ACC) on Thursday, April 18 in Pittsburgh, PA in their last game of the 2024 regular season. Ella Little reached 200 career draw controls, while Freshman Regan Byrne led in scoring with four goals and Natalie Shurtleff notched another hat trick. Goalie Emily Lamparter had an impressive showing as she saved 10 of Pitt’s 21 shots on goal and only allowed the Panthers to score two of their 12 free position attempts. Bella D’Gracia played lights out defense as she tied her career high of four caused turnovers. All 60 minutes of the game were a battle, with no team earning more than a two goal lead at any point. The Tigers wasted no time, scoring back-to-back goals in the first two minutes of play, with the first coming from Summer Agostino and the second coming from Regan Byrne. Towards the end of the first quarter, Claire Bockstie took the ball all the way to the cage after getting it from Bella Karstien at midfield on the clear. Clemson’s defense kept Pitt out of the cage for the first 12 minutes of the game, but the Panthers then joined the Tigers on the board with two goals themselves, making the score at the end of the first 3-2. Hanna Hilcoff started the scoring in the second quarter, but Pitt would score back-to-back goals to even the score at 4-4 with 11:25 left in the first half. Just over a minute later, Regan Byrne gave Clemson back the lead as she scooped up a 50-50 ball right in front of the cage and scored. Pitt took their first lead of the game with a goal in the last minute of the first half. Clemson got on the board first in the second half with a goal from Natalie Shurtleff. Shortly after that, Regan Byrne brought the Tigers back ahead with her third goal of the game. Pitt then tied the game again at 7-7 with 9:53 left in the third quarter. After another Panther’s goal put Pitt ahead a goal, a powerful shot from Kayla Macleod evened the score at 8-8 with 5:09 left in the third quarter. Defender Paris Masaracchia would score next for the Tigers as she picked up a contested ground ball and ran it more than 50 yards before putting the ball in the back of the net. Clemson went into the fourth quarter down 9-10. Regan Byrne continued to find the net as she scored her fourth of the day and first of the fourth quarter with 7:38 left to play in the game. Pitt scored soon after to bring the lead back to the Panthers. With 3:35 left to play, Bockstie found Shurtleff who scored her second of the day and tied the game at 11-11. A strong defensive stand at the end of regular regulation sent the game into overtime. Little secured possession for Clemson off the draw, but the Tiger’s offense was unable to find the net. After Clemson’s defense came up with a stop, the first half of overtime concluded. Clemson opened the second half of overtime with another draw control, this time from Ariana Kline. That possession, Shurtleff got the ball low and cut under her defender to get inside and find the opening. Shurtleff took advantage and scored the game winning goal in overtime, making the final score 12-11 over Pitt. UP NEXT: Clemson now awaits the final seedings for the 2024 ACC Tournament to be announced, but most likely the Tigers will be the No. 7 seed and host No. 10 Pitt on Sunday, April 21 at the Clemson Lacrosse Complex for an afternoon game. Overtime dubs to end the regular season!!! 🤩



PS Natalie Shurtleff is just a freshman 😏 pic.twitter.com/ERSbP2BC4P — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 18, 2024 Summer Agostino puts Clemson on the board early!



Clemson 1, Pitt 0 pic.twitter.com/Kn5shXQsH9 — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 18, 2024 That’s 3️⃣ for the Freshman Regan Bryne 👏



Clemson 7, Pitt 6 pic.twitter.com/nkplCFLjvy — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 18, 2024 Tigers get it done in OT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/73WiH0CjbX — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 18, 2024