CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence posted his second-best PFF grade of the season and he's among the Top 10 graded QBs in the league. (Photo: Peter Van Den Berg / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence, Grady Jarrett named to PFF team of the week
by - 2024 Oct 21 14:00

Two Clemson pros made PFF's team of the week in the NFL for performances over the weekend.

Trevor Lawrence earned the nod at QB after the Jacksonville Jaguars' 32-16 win over New England in England over the weekend, posting his second-best grade of the season (86.2; was 89.8 vs. the Colts in Week 5.

Lawrence connected on 15-of-20 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown, going a game without a turnover-worthy play for the first time this season.

With a clean pocket, Lawrence hit 14-of-17 attempts for 180 yards and a TD, grading at 85.6.

Lawrence is 10th in the NFL in passer grade (75.1; min. 50 dropbacks) and eighth in overall PFF grade for QBs (78.1).

Grady Jarrett earned the other Clemson pro honor with an 89.1 grade to lead Atlanta in its loss to the Seahawks.

He had two pressures and three stops in the 34-14 defeat. Jarrett's previous best grade this season was a 69.6 at Philadelphia.

