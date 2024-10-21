Trevor Lawrence earned the nod at QB after the Jacksonville Jaguars' 32-16 win over New England in England over the weekend, posting his second-best grade of the season (86.2; was 89.8 vs. the Colts in Week 5.

Lawrence connected on 15-of-20 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown, going a game without a turnover-worthy play for the first time this season.

With a clean pocket, Lawrence hit 14-of-17 attempts for 180 yards and a TD, grading at 85.6.

Through the Quarterback's Eyes: Trevor Lawrence to Brian Thomas (Breaking Down a key 58-Yard Reception vs. the Patriots): #DUUUVAL #NEPats https://t.co/z8sUsbwwqW pic.twitter.com/iJYouxN47L — Football Film Room (@FB_FilmRoom) October 21, 2024

Lawrence is 10th in the NFL in passer grade (75.1; min. 50 dropbacks) and eighth in overall PFF grade for QBs (78.1).

Grady Jarrett earned the other Clemson pro honor with an 89.1 grade to lead Atlanta in its loss to the Seahawks.

He had two pressures and three stops in the 34-14 defeat. Jarrett's previous best grade this season was a 69.6 at Philadelphia.