Report: Cardinals not picking up contract option for Clemson pro Isaiah Simmons

TigerNet Staff by

The Arizona Cardinals are not picking up the fifth-year option for former top-10 pick Isaiah Simmons, the NFL Network reports. "The (Cardinals) are not picking up the fifth-year option for former No. 8 overall pick LB Isaiah Simmons, sources say. He enters a contract year with a chance to make it count with a big season in coach Jonathan Gannon's defense," NFLN's Ian Rapoport said. Simmons was picked No. 8 overall in the 2020 NFL draft and has logged 37 starts over 50 games so far in his career. Simmons has posted four interceptions and 16 pass breakups, with seven forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 258 total tackles. He is coming off of starting 13 of 17 games with 99 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions last season. He earned the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in 2019 despite his position versatility, posting a team-high 107 tackles (16.0 for loss), 8.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions (returned for 42 yards), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 818 snaps over 15 games (all starts) that campaign. He wrapped his Clemson career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts). In the same draft class, the Atlanta Falcons did opt to pick up the fifth-year option for first round pick AJ Terrell. Simmons has company, as CBS Sports reports seven from the same draft class not having the contract year exercised currently. The #AZCardinals are not picking up the fifth-year option for former No. 8 overall pick LB Isaiah Simmons, sources say. He enters a contract year with a chance to make it count with a big season in coach Jonathan Gannon's defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

