Grady Jarrett has more than validated the Falcons' confidence in him on draft day.
Former Falcons assistant GM breaks down what Atlanta saw in Grady Jarrett, "a 10 out of 10"
NFL Network hosted Grady Jarrett at their studios and brought on a former Falcons assistant GM to discuss what made him the right fit in Atlanta.

Jarrett was picked in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Falcons, and Jarrett has gone on to two Pro Bowl selections and 420 total tackles over 127 games.

Ex-assistant GM Scott Pioli was in the Atlanta war room at the time, and he went over what made Jarrett stand out to trade up to pick him.

"Yes, it was the fifth round, but Grady was a player that we absolutely loved," Pioli said. "We loved him on film. I had not only seen him on film but was up there at practice at Clemson. Got to see him play there...As we talked more and more about Grady, he was the absolute perfect fit for everything that we wanted as a Falcon...

"He was one of the rare 10 out of 10s (on a psychological profile)."

