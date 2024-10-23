Former Clemson standout released by Panthers

Lawson made his 2024 NFL season roster debut on the practice squad with the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, but he was among Carolina's roster moves as a released player on Tuesday.

Lawson appeared in one game with no stats to his name for the Panthers. Lawson had previously been on the Buffalo Bills roster again for two seasons with 4.5 sacks and 44 total tackles.

He is in his ninth NFL season after a first-round selection by the Bills in 2016 (No. 19 overall).

He is a second Clemson Tiger to get released from the Panthers practice squad in recent weeks, joining former USFL/UFL standout Deon Cain.

Former Lawson Daniel and Clemson teammate DeShawn Williams is still on the active roster in Carolina, where he has four tackles and two QB hits in four games.

Lawson was inducted into the Daniel Hall of Fame last fall. His brother Jahiem has been a backup defensive end for the Tigers this season.