CLEMSON in the NFL

Shaq Lawson is currently off of the an NFL roster again, beginning Year 9 in the league with a Panthers practice squad signing recently.
Shaq Lawson is currently off of the an NFL roster again, beginning Year 9 in the league with a Panthers practice squad signing recently.

Former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson released by Panthers
by - 2024 Oct 23 13:44

Shaq Lawson's latest NFL stint was short.

Lawson made his 2024 NFL season roster debut on the practice squad with the Carolina Panthers earlier this month, but he was among Carolina's roster moves as a released player on Tuesday.

Lawson appeared in one game with no stats to his name for the Panthers. Lawson had previously been on the Buffalo Bills roster again for two seasons with 4.5 sacks and 44 total tackles.

He is in his ninth NFL season after a first-round selection by the Bills in 2016 (No. 19 overall).

He is a second Clemson Tiger to get released from the Panthers practice squad in recent weeks, joining former USFL/UFL standout Deon Cain.

Former Lawson Daniel and Clemson teammate DeShawn Williams is still on the active roster in Carolina, where he has four tackles and two QB hits in four games.

Lawson was inducted into the Daniel Hall of Fame last fall. His brother Jahiem has been a backup defensive end for the Tigers this season.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Cade Klubnik moves up national Heisman ranking, into Top 5 Vegas odds
Cade Klubnik moves up national Heisman ranking, into Top 5 Vegas odds
Former Clemson standout released by Panthers
Former Clemson standout released by Panthers
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview on ACC PM
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview on ACC PM
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts