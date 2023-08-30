Former Clemson safety doesn't make Bucs roster

Turner was signed as an undrafted free agent and was on the roster through the end of training camp in 2022, but he was also cut then and signed on to the practice squad.

Turner went on to be promoted to the active roster for five games over the season, tallying one tackle for loss.

The former under-the-radar defender was a 2020 All-American and two-year team captain who finished his six-year Clemson career spanning 2016-21 credited with 259 tackles (13.5 for loss), 20 passes broken up, seven interceptions returned 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2,145 snaps over 65 career games (25 starts).

He was unrated by the 247Sports Composite out of high school and a 2-star prospect for Rivals.com.