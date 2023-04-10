Reports: Clemson pro re-signs with Bills

Lawson is on his second time around in Buffalo after being drafted by the Bills with the 19th pick of the 2016 NFL draft.

He signed a one-year deal last season and playing in 15 games, starting six. He tallied 3.5 sacks and finished with nine QB hits.

Lawson played his first four seasons in Buffalo, posting 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

He logged time with fellow AFC East teams Miami (2020) and New York (2021) before that return to Buffalo.

The DW Daniel product had 167 tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, 29 quarterback pressures and two caused fumbles in 1,354 snaps over 41 games (16 starts) in his Clemson career.

He garnered All-America honors as a junior and was a finalist for the Hendricks Award, Lombardi Award and Nagurski Trophy.