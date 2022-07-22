Clemson pro DeAndre Hopkins named one of the NFL's top-50 players

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus wrapped up its top-50 NFL players series going into the 2022 season and one former Tiger made the list on Friday.

Cardinals receiver and former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins checked in at No. 31 on the list.

That's down 14 from last year after Hopkins suffered an injury that cut short his 2021 campaign. Since then, he's picked up a six-game suspension for what Hopkins said was a trace amount of the banned substance ostarine found in a test last fall.

"An injury cost Hopkins much of the 2021 season, and a suspension will cost him the beginning of the upcoming one. Before that, we saw a four-year stretch where he was as good as any receiver in the game," PFF analyzed. "Hopkins dropped just nine passes over the past four seasons and caught at least 45% of contested targets in each of those years, and he continues to dominate despite the Cardinals' offense doing little to scheme him favorable matchups."

The three-time All-Pro had played at least 15 games per season up to the 2021-22 campaign with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was on the list last year at No. 42. He was tabbed by PFF as a franchise player for the Atlanta Falcons still, however.

"He’s still one of its defensive cornerstones," PFF said. "Jarrett earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in every season from 2017 to 2020 before a slight dip last year (67.6)."

DeAndre Hopkins spent part of yesterday driving around Downtown Phoenix and giving out bottles of water to those who needed it on another very hot day. pic.twitter.com/kgccDrDSoT — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) July 21, 2022