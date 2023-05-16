CLEMSON in the NFL

Bryan Bresee signed a four-year deal worth $12.3 million total.
Bryan Bresee signed a four-year deal worth $12.3 million total.

Clemson defender Bryan Bresee signs NFL first round pick contract
by - 2023 May 16, Tue 15:10

Bryan Bresee has signed his rookie deal with the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that Bresee signed for $12.3 million over four years, with a fith-year team option. Spotrac estimated that the signing bonus for that contract is $2.2 million.

Bresee was picked 29th overall, one pick after D-line teammate Myles Murphy, who recently signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bresee signed with Clemson as the No. 1-rated prospect in the nation.

He finished his Clemson career with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts)

Last year in a season marked with injury and family tragedy, he was credited with 16 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 329 snaps from scrimmage over 10 games (seven starts).

Tight end Davis Allen is the lone Clemson 2023 draft pick without a reported signed contract.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers run-rule Spartans, extend winning streak
Tigers run-rule Spartans, extend winning streak
Clemson defender signs NFL first round pick contract
Clemson defender signs NFL first round pick contract
TV announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
TV announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
ESPN's ranking of Clemson in 2023 college football QB tiers
ESPN's ranking of Clemson in 2023 college football QB tiers
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week