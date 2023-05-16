Clemson defender signs NFL first round pick contract

ESPN's Field Yates reported that Bresee signed for $12.3 million over four years, with a fith-year team option. Spotrac estimated that the signing bonus for that contract is $2.2 million.

Bresee was picked 29th overall, one pick after D-line teammate Myles Murphy, who recently signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bresee signed with Clemson as the No. 1-rated prospect in the nation.

He finished his Clemson career with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts)

Last year in a season marked with injury and family tragedy, he was credited with 16 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 329 snaps from scrimmage over 10 games (seven starts).

Tight end Davis Allen is the lone Clemson 2023 draft pick without a reported signed contract.