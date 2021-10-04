WATCH: Hunter Renfrow big hit breaks up fake punt
Monday, October 4, 2021

Form tackle? Check that one off the many things Hunter Renfrow can do.

The San Diego Chargers attempted a fake punt Monday night and Renfrow recognized the fake from his role as a punt returner, charged to the intended receiver and broke up what looked like an easy first down with a big hit.

Catch the full play and plenty of replays below:

