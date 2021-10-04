|
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow big hit breaks up fake punt
|Monday, October 4, 2021, 9:33 PM-
Form tackle? Check that one off the many things Hunter Renfrow can do.
The San Diego Chargers attempted a fake punt Monday night and Renfrow recognized the fake from his role as a punt returner, charged to the intended receiver and broke up what looked like an easy first down with a big hit.
Catch the full play and plenty of replays below:
You thought all he did was catch?@renfrowhunter lays the boom ??#LVvsLAC is live on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/heA66xOJrI— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow safety dots! You can see here what they were talking about on the broadcast: Renfrow was suspicious before the snap and and that read let him make the play.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 5, 2021
(NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/aOmfmo7Zxi
Hunter Renfrow was 18.95 yards away from the targeted receiver when the ball was released on Chargers fake punt.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2021
He hit a max speed of 17.04 MPH to help break up the pass. The Raiders had only 10 players on the field at the time.
h/t @NextGenStats https://t.co/klKb8IXnvY
@renfrowhunter with the nice form tackle pic.twitter.com/PvXEXLyED2— Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow is an absolute DAWG for that.— JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow with one of the best special teams plays you'll see all season. The football IQ to notice an uncovered gunner & the execution to close on the receiver as the ball was in the air. It doesn't get much better than that.— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 5, 2021
Did not have Hunter Renfrow laying the BOOM on my MNF bingo card.— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 5, 2021
What a reaction and stick by Hunter Renfrow. Football player play.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow tackles better than anyone on the Jaguars— Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 5, 2021
The Raiders might have made the playoffs if they played Hunter Renfrow at defensive back last year?— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow might be my new favorite player!!— Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow is a BEAST ?? pic.twitter.com/9wvsd3ZX7F— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2021
Hunter Renfrow’s out here blowing up fake punts, making clutch catches underneath, and drawing horse-collar fouls on returns. pic.twitter.com/Vyo0mhCkqy— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 5, 2021
DB1: Hunter Renfrow— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2021
(via @FrankCaliendo)pic.twitter.com/RGjb510wbA
HUNTER RENFROW WITH THE HIT STICK OMG!!!!!— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 5, 2021
WHAT CAN'T @renfrowhunter DO?!?! pic.twitter.com/Fs9h96h8gA— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 5, 2021
???????? https://t.co/lcx8cuMUCl— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 5, 2021
HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK OMG @renfrowhunter— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) October 5, 2021
I have no words. That was TEXTBOOK, when did you start playing LB? @renfrowhunter https://t.co/0MPzVmZ72I— JDJr Davis (@JedidiahDavis33) October 5, 2021