WATCH: Hunter Renfrow big hit breaks up fake punt

TigerNet Staff by

Form tackle? Check that one off the many things Hunter Renfrow can do.

The San Diego Chargers attempted a fake punt Monday night and Renfrow recognized the fake from his role as a punt returner, charged to the intended receiver and broke up what looked like an easy first down with a big hit.

Catch the full play and plenty of replays below:

You thought all he did was catch?@renfrowhunter lays the boom ??#LVvsLAC is live on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/heA66xOJrI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow safety dots! You can see here what they were talking about on the broadcast: Renfrow was suspicious before the snap and and that read let him make the play.



(NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/aOmfmo7Zxi — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow was 18.95 yards away from the targeted receiver when the ball was released on Chargers fake punt.



He hit a max speed of 17.04 MPH to help break up the pass. The Raiders had only 10 players on the field at the time.



h/t @NextGenStats https://t.co/klKb8IXnvY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow is an absolute DAWG for that. — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow with one of the best special teams plays you'll see all season. The football IQ to notice an uncovered gunner & the execution to close on the receiver as the ball was in the air. It doesn't get much better than that. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 5, 2021

Did not have Hunter Renfrow laying the BOOM on my MNF bingo card. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 5, 2021

What a reaction and stick by Hunter Renfrow. Football player play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow tackles better than anyone on the Jaguars — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 5, 2021

The Raiders might have made the playoffs if they played Hunter Renfrow at defensive back last year? — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow might be my new favorite player!! — Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow is a BEAST ?? pic.twitter.com/9wvsd3ZX7F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 5, 2021

Hunter Renfrow’s out here blowing up fake punts, making clutch catches underneath, and drawing horse-collar fouls on returns. pic.twitter.com/Vyo0mhCkqy — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 5, 2021

HUNTER RENFROW WITH THE HIT STICK OMG!!!!! — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 5, 2021

HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK OMG @renfrowhunter — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) October 5, 2021

I have no words. That was TEXTBOOK, when did you start playing LB? @renfrowhunter https://t.co/0MPzVmZ72I — JDJr Davis (@JedidiahDavis33) October 5, 2021