WATCH: Darien Rencher interviews Justyn Ross on comeback, '21 season, Derion Kendrick
by - 2021 Sep 3, Fri 14:15

Disney Spirit Award winner and super-senior RB Darien Rencher started a new podcast and had Justyn Ross as his first guest recently.

Rencher gives his reasons for starting a podcast, recaps recent life events and what his goals are for this season to start.

Ross talks about the recruiting process to Clemson, career so far and goes into detail on the rehab process to get back to the field and his mindset for the 2021 season.

The Tiger teammates also talk about Clemson cornerback transfer Derion Kendrick and their feeling playing him this weekend.

Rencher addresses later in the podcast about how the Name/Image/Likeness rules affect the locker room.

Catch the podcast below:

