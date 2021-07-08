WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football and baseball signee Bubba Chandler could have a big decision to make soon.

Chandler moved in at Clemson in June and the North Oconee High School (Ga) product has several first-round projections for the MLB draft, which starts this Sunday at 7 p.m. (ESPN/MLB Network).

"What we're talking about is just looking for the best opportunity and best fit for me," Chandler said of his decision process with his family to MLB Network. "Where I'm at at Clemson is the best school in the country and I love every bit of it but I do have a tough decision coming up and I'm just going to let God lead the way and He's never wrong and I'm just going to follow his plan."

Chandler said he might shed a tear if he does indeed pick pro baseball over a potential run at football with the Tigers.

"Clemson was the school that I always wanted to play at," Chandler said. "You see what they do on the field and what they do off the field. It's just -- no one comes close to it. Coach Dabo Swinney is the best. What you see on TV is what you get in person. He's been great to our family and I love him to death."

Watch his part of his interview with MLB Network below:

.@Bubbachandler_ is one of the most intriguing prospects in this Sunday's @MLBDraft on MLB Network! pic.twitter.com/KM3vXW6sRN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2021