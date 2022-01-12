USA TODAY tallies salary bonuses for Dabo Swinney, college football

As you would expect, the postseason bonus wasn't on the level of recent years for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Making a non-Playoff bowl game with at least eight wins yielded him a $50,000 bonus, according to the USA TODAY.

A statement on the different stages the programs are in, Cheez-It Bowl opposing coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State brought in $300,000 in bonuses for the Cyclones' 7-6 campaign ($50,000 for bowl eligibility; $250,000 for seven regular-season wins).

Within the state, South Carolina's Shane Beamer is receiving $100,000 for bowl eligibility and Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell picked up $600,000 in bonuses for bowl eligibility, a bowl win and top-50 finishes in rankings.

In the last non-pandemic affected season, Swinney tallied $600,000 in bonuses ahead of the 2020 national title game versus LSU. He notched incentives for both making the ACC title game and winning it, a Playoff semifinal appearance and winning it and also one for academic success.

According to USA TODAY, Swinney set a record among public-school coaches in the 2016 season with $1.525 million in bonuses for the national-title campaign.

Swinney had the third-highest yearly salary among active coaches to close the regular season (USA TODAY).