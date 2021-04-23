Trevor Lawrence's first major endorsement deal announced
Trevor Lawrence joined a long line of prominent athletes to endorse Gatorade on Friday.

It marks Lawrence's first major endorsement deal announced -- less than a week out from when he will be the first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in Clemson history.

“It has been a staple in my sports journey since I was a kid, so I couldn’t be more excited to join the brand,” Lawrence told CNBC. “I don’t just look at the financial aspects of it, but do I really fit with companies? ... I always have to ask myself, ‘Is this me?’ So Gatorade was an easy choice."

Lawrence is also reportedly signing with Adidas for his apparel company.

Lawrence's childhood hero Peyton Manning was among those quoted in Gatorade's media blitz Friday.

"He'll meet the expectations of being a No. 1 pick," Manning said. "I don't think anybody else is going to expect more out of Trevor Lawrence than Trevor."

Other prominent current pros on board with Gatorade include Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Paul George, J.J. Watt, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Bryce Harper.

