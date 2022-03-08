Report: Former Clemson WR lands $60 million deal with Chargers
by - 2022 Mar 8, Tue 13:57
Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams posted a big 2021 campaign and is getting paid for it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Williams reached an agreement with the LA Chargers for a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed and $28 million coming to him in the first year of the deal.

The report comes on a day when teams have to reach a deal or place a franchise tag on certain players.

Williams had a breakout 2021 season with 76 catches (career-high) for 1,146 yards (career-high) and nine scores.

After a No. 7 overall NFL draft selection in 2017, Williams, fighting some injuries along the way, has totaled 227 catches for 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns as a pro.

The Lake Marion (SC) product came back from a neck injury in 2015 to tally 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 scores in Clemson's 2016 national title season. He finished his Clemson career with 177 receptions for 2,727 yards and 11 TDs.

