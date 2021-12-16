Trevor Etienne to commemorate college decision with NFT collection

Trevor Etienne Running Back

Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022

San Diego, California, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevor Etienne, a 4-star running back recruit from Jennings, Louisiana, has narrowed his college selections to three: Louisiana State University (LSU), University of Florida, and Clemson University, where his brother and 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars first round selection Travis Etienne Jr. attended college.

Trevor will announce his commitment after the ARMY All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on January 8th, 2022. To commemorate his choice in the NIL and blockchain era, Trevor is partnering with HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKT: HMBL), a publicly traded, Web 3 blockchain company, to launch the “HUMBL x ETIENNE NFT collection.”

In an interactive first for the NCAA college selection process, alumni and fans from around the world will have the opportunity to help select their favorite uniform look for Trevor, as well as purchase commemorative NFTs through the HUMBL NFT Marketplace.

Several lucky fans from the winning line of NFTs will have the chance to win collectible merchandise — including signed collegiate gear such as jerseys, helmets, footballs, and season tickets — and a personal meet and greet.

“I truly believe that athletes coming behind me might be able to turn the opportunities of the NIL era into a decision maker of where they may want to attend school. I hope to help evolve trends and let others know they have worth even before they wear a logo,” said Trevor Etienne.

“We’re honored to team up with such a promising athlete as Trevor on this interactive form of university selection,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We look forward to seeing his success on and off the field at whatever university he selects.”

HUMBL will release the NFTs on the HUMBL Marketplace on December 23, 2021. Fans can get ready by creating an account and signing up for Trevor’s drop by visiting the HUMBL Marketplace at:

https://marketplace.humblpay.com/featured-drop/trevoretienne. Each HUMBL x ETIENNE NFT will retail for $50 dollars.